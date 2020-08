Renzo Pianos Ponte Polcevera. Foto: RPBW

So schön wie das Viadukt vonist Renzo Pianos neue Brücke für Genua zwar nicht geworden, aber feiert doch die Bauleistung, zu der sich Italien aufgeschwungen hat: "The construction site took place quickly: from demolition in February 2019 to the green light on 22 March, from the laying of the first foundation mast on 15 April to the completion of the last pylon in February 2020, without stopping construction even for the complications caused by the pandemic. Without germinating the construction during the coronavirus, the viaduct was built in times considered record-breaking, at least for Italy. Costing 202 million euros, the new bridge is 1,067 meters long, has 19 spans that are 40 meters high and are supported by 18 pylons."