Masha Moskaleva, a 12 year old Russian girl, drew a picture in support of Ukraine. The regime's authorities beat up Masha's father, stole his savings, arrested him - for the girl's anti-war drawing, and sent the girl to an orphanage.

via @ovdinfo_en

Read: https://t.co/ZDbF0eEB0f pic.twitter.com/lbEPsMGAiA