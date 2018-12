Ein vielverbreiteter-Bericht schildert ausführlich und sehr quellengestützt, wie sich Donald Trump in einem Telefonat mit Tayyip Erdoganund auf seinen Druck hin den Rückzug der amerikanischen Truppe ausentschieden hat. Und damitlässt: "The Dec. 14 call came a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu agreed to have the two presidents discuss Erdogan's threats to launch a military operation against U.S.-backed Kurdish rebels in northeast Syria, where American forces are based. The NSC then set up the call.and other members of the national security team prepared a list of talking points for Trump to tell Erdogan to back off, the officials said. But the officials said Trump, who had previously accepted such advice and convinced the Turkish leader not to attack the Kurds and put U.S. troops at risk,. Instead, the president."