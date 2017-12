Im reagiert Jonathan Jones ziemlich erbost auf die Petition , die' Bild der "Träumenden Therese" aus dem Metropolitan Museum zu bannen versuchte: "Throughout history people have found reasons, which seemed perfectly good to them at the time, to condemn works of art. In Reformation Europe works of art were destroyed for being Catholic. In Nazi Germany modernist art was classed as 'degenerate' and museums were ordered to take it off view. Do we really want modern liberalism to ape such illiberal precedents? ... Merril's petition confuses acts and images in a way that is deeply dangerous. Art and life are related, but they are not the same.. It's just a painting - even when the content and style seem utterly offensive, you can walk away, leaving it to gather dust on the museum wall."